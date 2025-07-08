Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the divine fusion of Shiva and Vishnu: Jyothi Krishna

Chennai, July 8 Dispelling long-standing rumours that the power star Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is based on a well-known folk legend, the makers have now unveiled a powerful truth — the film is not a retelling of an old tale, but a rich fictional saga deeply rooted in Sanatana Dharma, crafted for a new era of mythic storytelling.

Director Jyothi Krishna, who took charge of the project midway, has reimagined the narrative entirely, injecting it with spiritual symbolism and cinematic might.

“Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a historical warrior — he is a divine manifestation, a fictional character inspired by the combined energies of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu,” shares Jyothi Krisna.

“We didn’t just want to tell a story; we wanted to create a legacy. Veera Mallu is that bridge between Shaivism and Vaishnavism, like Ayyappa Swamy.”

The title itself reveals the spiritual essence — Hari symbolizing Vishnu and Hara symbolizing Shiva. This duality is seamlessly translated on-screen through potent imagery: the eagle, symbolizing Garuda (Vishnu’s vahana), soars as a silent sentinel, while the protagonist’s Damarukam (Lord Shiva’s drum) beats the rhythm of righteousness. Sources close to the film suggest the protagonist is a force born from both deities, destined to rise when Dharma is threatened.

Veteran producer AM Rathnam, known for his grand cinematic vision, has backed the film with uncompromising scale and ambition.

The film's music has been scored by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

