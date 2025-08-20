Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol’s Movie Online

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: Pawan Kalyan’s ambitious period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword vs Spirit is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 20, 2025. The historical action film is available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film was released in theatres on July 24, 2025, with high expectations but underperformed at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 84.3 crore net in India and Rs 113.85 crore worldwide. The figures fell below expectations considering the scale and budget. The movie also faced competition at the box office from Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom and the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha.

Directed first by Krish Jagarlamudi and later by Jyothi Krishna, the movie stars Pawan Kalyan along with Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal. Despite the big cast and heavy promotions, the film received a lukewarm response. Critics and fans pointed to weak visual effects and an uneven screenplay.

The movie tells the story of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who takes on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a daring mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond. Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb, while Nidhhi Agerwal is the female lead.