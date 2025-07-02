Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer gets Pawan Kalyan's thumbs up; check BTS video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : The much-awaited historical drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu - Part 1,' which stars actor Pawan Kalyan, is all set to release in theatres on July 24, 2025.

As the date nears, the makers have begun full-fledged promotions for the film.

On Wednesday, the makers took to their X account to share a BTS video showing Kalyan watching the trailer. In the video, the actor-politician is seen closely watching the trailer and later appreciating director Jyothi Krishna for his work.

The caption of the post read, "That's a POWER-PACKED VERDICT. The force behind the storm, @PawanKalyan, has watched the trailer, and even he couldn't hold back the excitement."

https://x.com/HHVMFilm/status/1940274174926491699

Set in the 17th century, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period drama that follows the story of an outlaw who rises up against oppression for the people of his land.

Jyothi Krishna has directed the movie, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history.

Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a character who will portray a warrior fighting for justice in a turbulent era.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role. The music for the film is composed by MM Keeravani, who is known for his award-winning work in Indian cinema. The film is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam.

