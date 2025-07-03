'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' trailer: Pawan Kalyan looks fierce as he faces off with Bobby Deol in period action-drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : The much-awaited trailer of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is finally out, and fans say the wait was worth it.

The makers, on Thursday, took to their X account to share the trailer along with the caption that read, "The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield. #HHVMTrailer is out now."

The trailer runs for two minutes and fifty-six seconds and opens with a strong voiceover. From the first few seconds, it's clear that this is not just another period action film. Pawan Kalyan appears in many powerful looks: as a warrior, a rebel, and a legend.

Actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, and his scenes with Kalyan suggest a major face-off. His screen presence adds intensity to the trailer. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is also seen in a strong role.

Take a look

https://x.com/HHVMFilm/status/1940646768095465823

On Wednesday, the makers took to their X account to share a BTS video showing Kalyan watching the trailer. In the video, the actor-politician is seen closely watching the trailer and later appreciating director Jyothi Krishna for his work. The caption of the post read, "That's a POWER-PACKED VERDICT. The force behind the storm, @PawanKalyan, has watched the trailer, and even he couldn't hold back the excitement."

Jyothi Krishna has directed the movie, which was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film is set to hit theatres on July 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor