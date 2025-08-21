Hariharan awarded with Honorary Doctorate, calls Arijit Singh a "very good singer"

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Legendary singer Hariharan, often called the "King of Ghazals," has been honoured with a prestigious recognition.

Techno India University in Kolkata, on Wednesday evening, awarded him the Honorary Doctorate of Literature for his remarkable contribution to music.

Speaking about the recognition, Hariharan expressed his feelings of "joy" and said it was a special moment for him.

"This is a matter of joy. It's my privilege and honour to receive an honorary doctorate of literature from Techno India University. The other recipients, who are big names in their respective fields, also came here..." the veteran singer told ANI.

Hariharan also shared his thoughts on the new generation of singers. Praising Arijit Singh, the singer said he truly admires his talent. "I like Arijit Singh. He is from Bengal and he is a very good singer," Hariharan said warmly.

Hariharan has had a long and celebrated career, not just as a playback singer in films but also as a ghazal and indie music icon. His jugalbandi with A.R. Rahman is remembered as an example of Cold Fusion and Indian Fusion music. He has sung thousands of songs across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and his ghazal albums continue to hold a special place among music lovers.

Over the years, Hariharan's contributions have been widely recognised. In 2004, he was awarded the Padma Shri as well as the Yesudas Award for his outstanding performance in music.

