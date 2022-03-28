Harish Kalyan lauds Yash's speech at 'KGF Chapter 2' trailer launch

Chennai, March 28 One of Tamil cinema's fast rising stars Harish Kalyan on Monday lauded Kannada star Yash's reply to a question on the possible clash between his film 'KGF Chapter 2' with the Vijay-starrer 'Beast' at the box office.

Taking to Twitter to post a clip of Yash's reply to the question, Harish Kalyan said, "This speech by Yash gaaru is really heart warming. Super sir, well said. 'Beast' and 'KGF Chapter 2' it is. Let's spread love and positivity! I also love the way he respects his senior actors."

On Sunday, the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 was released in a grand event. Actor Yash, while responding to a question posed to him at the event said, "Whenever two films release together, it has to be 'KGF' and 'Beast'. It is not 'KGF' versus 'Beast'.

"This is not an election. In an election, everybody has only one vote. To get that vote, one will have to fight. For one to succeed, the other must fail. However, this is cinema. Here, you can watch their film as well as well as mine.

"Ours is a pan India film and we announced like eight months ago. We didn't know what films would release then. For him also, it is a festival there."

Stating that thinking on the lines of 'KGF' versus 'Beast' was not a right thing, the Kannada actor said, "I am very sure all of Vijay sir's fans will love our film because that is something that cinema offers you. One can watch that film and our film too. I will watch that film. Let us all celebrate together."

