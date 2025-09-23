Harish Uthaman's character name and look in Pawan Kalyan's 'They call him OG' revealed

Hyderabad, Sep 23 The makers of director Sujeeth's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'They Call Him OG', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Tuesday revealed the look and name of the character that Tamil actor Harish Uthaman plays in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timeslines, DVV Entertainment, the production house producing the eagerly awaited film, wrote, "The canvas of #TheyCallHimOG is set to stun you all. Introducing Bhadra & Dheenanath."

Harish Uthaman, who plays the character of Dheenanath in the film, shared the poster on his Instagram page and thanked director Sujeeth for the opportunity.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video on the occasion of actor Pawan Kalyan's birthday.

The glimpse video released showed the antagonist of the film, reading a letter he had written to OG (played by Pawan Kalyan). He says, "Dear OG, Expecting to meet you, to talk to you and to kill you, your OMI. Happy birthday OG." The glimpse video then goes on to show the antagonist bludgeoning his victims with a baseball bat. The action sequences in the glimpse video give audiences an idea of the brutal nature of the opponent OG will be taking on in the film. It also shows Pawan Kalyan with a Japanese Katana sword at the end, promising a gripping and intense conflict on the cards.

Adding to the excitement was a trailer which the team released on Monday. The trailer shows that gang wars have restarted in Mumbai. But this time, the guns are all pointing towards gang lord Sathya alias Sathyanarayana. Fearing for his life, Sathyanarayana goes into hiding and his unit is disarray. There is only one man who can stand up to the fearsome opponents, who are hunting down mercilessly and that is Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), who is summoned to Mumbai. What happens when OG arrives in Mumbai is what the film is all about.

They call him OG, which has been directed by Sujeeth, boasts a powerful ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner — the same powerhouse behind global phenomenon RRR — OG is already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2025.

Cinematography for the film is by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing is by Navin Nooli. Titled after its cryptic lead, and carrying the tagline “They Call Him OG,” the film promises a full-blown assault of mass, mystique, and madness.

The film, which is expected to be high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed. Now, the film is all set to hit screens almost a year later on September 25 this year.

