Harleen Kaur Rekhi on 'Humare Ram' & living her dream through theatre

Mumbai, April 28 Actress Harleen Kaur Rekhi, known for playing Mandodari in Shrimad Ramayana, is now winning hearts playing Mata Sita in the stage production "Humare Ram", starring Ashutosh Rana as Ravana.

A passionate theatre artist, Harleen has performed in more than 60–70 plays since 2011, after graduating from Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, a place she fondly calls her "first school" of acting.

Speaking about sharing the stage with Ashutosh Rana, Harleen described the experience as “incredible and mesmerizing.” She recalled, "Seeing him since childhood, he has always been an idol. Every day, every time I step on stage with him, it’s a new experience altogether." She further praised him for his powerful command over pure Hindi and the magnetic aura he brings to the stage.

Despite the rise of screen-based entertainment, Harleen remains a fierce advocate for theatre. "Theatre is, and will always be, my first school. It stays with you till your last breath. It's a beautiful art form — there are no retakes, and the joy of receiving instant reactions from a live audience is incomparable," she asserted.

Recalling emotional moments from "Humare Ram" performances, Harleen shared some touching memories. "An elderly couple once came on stage with tears in their eyes, touching my feet and offering me prasad. They said, 'You are Seeta Mata for us.' Moments like these stay with me forever," she said. Another memory she treasures is being called a favorite by a three-year-old child.

With 215 shows under her belt for "Humare Ram", Harleen said every performance feels like the first. "The same excitement, the same butterflies. Performing live is a constant challenge because you have just one chance. Once done, it's done — and that’s the beauty of it," she stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor