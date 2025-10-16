Harleen Reikhi: “The Essence of Diwali Lies in Family Rituals and Simple Joys”

Actress Harleen Reikhi, who is currently seen as Sudha Mami in Binddii, shares her heartfelt thoughts on Diwali — a festival she describes as “more about tradition, togetherness, and family rituals.” For Harleen, Diwali isn’t just lights and festivities; it’s about reconnecting with loved ones, performing rituals at home, and cherishing moments with family. “I prefer a slightly grand celebration, not over-the-top, but surrounded by my close friends and family. Most importantly, I enjoy doing puja at home, eating good food, and soaking in the festive season with positivity,” she says.

Reflecting on the deeper significance of Diwali, Harleen adds, “No matter how much we achieve in life, there’s always some darkness that remains. There are moments when you feel low or think you can’t do something… but then you bounce back. That’s how you overcome every challenge.”

The actress is also mindful of the environment and avoids bursting too many crackers. “I feel burning crackers isn’t right — it’s my little contribution towards society and the environment. If at all, I just light some sparklers to keep the festive spirit alive without harming nature,” she explains.

Recalling her childhood memories, Harleen fondly talks about visiting temples and gurudwaras with plates full of sweets and murmura, lighting diyas at crossroads, and celebrating with family. “Those moments made Diwali truly special, and I still try to follow these rituals today,” she says. For Harleen, balancing tradition with modernity is key: “Times have changed, and people often celebrate the festival just to post pictures on Instagram. But I feel the essence of Diwali lies in completing your traditional rituals first — and then enjoying it your way.”