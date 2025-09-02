Harnaaz Sandhu Sets the Screen Ablaze in Baaghi 4’s ‘Yeh Mera Husn

Harnaaz Sandhu is stepping into her own as Bollywood’s next leading lady, and she’s doing it with a bang in Baaghi 4’s freshly released track Yeh Mera Husn. Donning one smoldering outfit after another, she lights up the screen with a combination of glamour, attitude, and magnetic moves that have star power written all over it. Shot at exotic locations, sung by Shilpa Rao, penned by Rajat Arora and composed by the Tanishk Bagchi, the song is a sun-soaked spectacle with the leading lady raising the temperature. Dancing to Bosco Martis' mesmerising choreography, Harnaaz takes command of the frame, owning every second of the song.

Harnaaz says, “For me, ‘Yeh Mera Husn’ is a celebration of confidence. The glam has definitely been dialed up, and I feel fortunate that I got to make this song my own as a debutante. Shooting it on the beach with that electrifying energy of summer made me feel alive; it was all about embracing the unapologetic side of me that I want audiences to connect with. Having Shilpa Rao sing this track is an honour —she’s been the voice behind so many epic songs for so many iconic actresses, and now lending her voice to mine feels surreal. I’m grateful that I get to forge a bond with the audiences through this song. While I leave it to fate how loved the song will be, to me it will always remain incredibly special.”

With story, screenplay and production by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is helmed by director A. Harsha. Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt, the upcoming film promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. It is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 5th September.