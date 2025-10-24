Harrdy Sandhu drops his new song 'Ki Haal Aa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Punjabi singer-songwriter Harrdy Sandhu has come up with a new track 'Ki Haal Aa'.

The song seamlessly integrates traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary sounds.

"With 'Ki Haal Aa,' I aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while crafting a sound that appeals to a global audience. The track's melodies are upbeat and vibrant, designed to make everyone want to dance and celebrate life," Harrdy said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MIsjrhTi18

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Harrdy Sandhu and his wife, Zenith Sidhu, were recently blessed with their second child.

On Tuesday, Harrdy took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans via an adorable post.

He shared a picture showing the tiny hands of the newborn, beautifully framed by his hands, his wife's hands, and those of his firstborn, making it look like a perfect family portrait.

"Our beautiful blessing has arrived. Happy Diwali to everyone," he posted.

Harrdy Sandhu is best known for his songs 'Soch', 'Joker', 'Backbone', 'Naah Goriye' and 'Bijlee Bijlee' among others.Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is also a former cricketer. He had played Under-19 for India and Ranji Trophy matches for Punjab.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, he had to end his cricketing career.

Interestingly, in 2021, he portrayed the role of former Team India fast bowler Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'.

