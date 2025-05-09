Harrdy Sandhu on song ‘Noor’: Shehnaaz Gill embodies very quintessence of the song

Mumbai, May 9 Musician-actor Harrdy Sandhu and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill have synergised their talents to unveil ‘Noor’, a song that celebrates resplendent beauty inherent in Indian women.

During the initial stages of conception, Harrdy’s intent was to craft a composition that would genuinely encapsulate the indomitable essence and effulgent vitality of women across India, paying homage to their unwavering strength and intrinsic beauty.

Harrdy said: "I endeavoured to craft a song that genuinely venerates the spirit of Indian women. 'Noor' stands as a sincere homage to the very essence of womanhood – their inherent strength, their unwavering resilience and their illuminating inner light.”

He added: “Collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill on the music video was an unalloyed pleasure; she embodies the very quintessence of the song and its underlying message, imbuing the screen with her singular charisma and authentic presence."

For Shehnaaz, being a part of 'Noor' has been a truly uplifting experience.

“It's a celebration of the spirit of womanhood, and I believe it will resonate deeply with women across India, reminding them of their inherent power."

The accompanying music video, featuring Harrdy and Shehnaaz, showcases the beauty of Indian women, accentuating their strength, resilience and unwavering spirit.

Talking about Harrdy, his first song was Tequilla Shot, and he gained popularity with Soch and Joker. He made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup.

His song "Soch" was remade for the 2016 Akshay Kumar film Airlift. His song "Naah" was remade for the film Bala as "Naah Goriye". It was in 2021, when he made his Hindi debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer “83” based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England.

She gained major recognition with “Bigg Boss 13”, where she was in third place. However, it was her chemistry with late star Sidharth Shukla.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor