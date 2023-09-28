‘Harry Potter’ actor Bonnie Wright welcomes her first child

Washington [US], September 28 : Actor Bonnie Wright, well known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, has given birth to a son, CNN reported.

Wright shared a photo of her newborn baby on Instagram on Wednesday, snuggling under a brown crocheted blanket and sporting an attractive striped hat.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxs_LV1RPE7/?hl=en

She captioned the post, “Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy.

Wright continued, saying she and her husband Andrew Lococo are "so in love" with their new addition.

She added, “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

She went on to thank doctors and midwives directly in her letter, saying, “Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!”

Wright was cast in the film franchise as the younger sister of Potter's close friend Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint. Later, she became Potter's love interest.

According to CNN, Wright released her first book last year, "Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet." According to the book's website, it is a "guide to positive change that we can all use to treat our home and ourselves gently, and do our part to help protect our beautiful planet."

Wright has posted videos on her YouTube channel about preparing for her baby, such as "navigating newborn essentials" and "nesting," in which she shows how she and her husband "have been trying as much as possible to get things for the baby that feel in line with our values." This has meant buying used and receiving hand-me-downs from friends, she explained.

