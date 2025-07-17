'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving after breaking speed limit

London [UK], July 17 : 'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson might not be driving in the UK for a while.

The 35-year-old actress has been banned from driving for six months after breaking traffic rules, according to Deadline.

According to the publication, multiple reports have emerged suggesting that Watson, 35, was caught speeding in July last year. The actress was driving an Audi at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in Oxford.

She had already accumulated more than nine penalty points on her driving license, which led to the ban, report stated.

The case was heard at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court. Watson did not attend the hearing, as she is currently studying at the University of Oxford and taking a break from acting.

The court also ordered her to pay a fine of £1,044 (about $1,405), according to Deadline.

Interestingly, on the same day and at the same court, another Harry Potter actress, Zoë Wanamaker, who played Madam Hooch in the film series, was also banned from driving. She was caught driving at 46 mph in a 40 mph zone last August.

She was also fined £1,044 and will be prevented from driving for six months.

