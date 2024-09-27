Harry Potter star Maggie Smith dies at 89

Washington [US], September 27 : Maggie Smith, best known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films has passed away at the age of 89, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith's extraordinary career spanned over six decades, earning her two Oscars, four Emmys, and a reputation as one of the greatest talents in film and television history.

Apart from her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, the actors was also best known for her role as the sharp-witted Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the hit series Downton Abbey. Her work in these roles made her a household name to a new generation of fans, but her career started long before, and her early accomplishments were equally remarkable.

Smith earned her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 1970 for her portrayal of an eccentric and strong-willed schoolmistress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969). Nearly a decade later, she won a second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in California Suite (1978). In this film, she played an Oscar-nominated actress attending the awards ceremony, a role that brought her both critical praise and her second Academy Award.

Over her career, Smith was nominated for four other Oscars, including for her work in Travels With My Aunt (1972), Othello (1965), A Room With a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001). Her performances ranged from tragedy to comedy, showcasing her incredible versatility as an actor. Smith could easily move between dramatic roles that delved into deep emotions and comedies that brought out her characters' quirks and wit.

Despite her incredible talent, Maggie Smith was famously press-shy, often avoiding media appearances and promotion tours. This became a running joke at the 2016 Emmys when host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of her absence, saying no one would win unless they accepted the award in person. Smith wasn't there to collect her Emmy that night, but she still won and responded to the joke with good humor.

Her career extended far beyond the screen, with notable performances in theater as well. In 1990, Smith won a Tony Award for Best Actress for her role in Lettice and Lovage, further establishing her as a force on the stage. Her ability to perform a wide range of characters, from serious to comedic, made her one of the most admired British actors of her time.

In recognition of her contribution to drama, Queen Elizabeth II honored Smith with the title of "Dame" in 1989. In 2014, she received another prestigious title, becoming a member of the Order of Companions of Honor, an honor shared with other notable British figures like Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench.

Throughout her career, Smith played a variety of memorable roles in films. She was part of the ensemble cast in Murder by Death (1976), starred as the strict yet humorous Mother Superior in Sister Act (1992), and appeared in Hook (1991) alongside Robin Williams as Granny Wendy. Later in her career, she played a cantankerous retiree in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), delighting audiences with her wit and charm.

Her television work was also impressive. In addition to her Emmy-winning role in Downton Abbey, Smith starred in My House in Umbria, which also earned her an Emmy Award. She was nominated for other television roles, including as Mrs. Venable in Suddenly Last Summer and as Betsey Trotwood in the BBC miniseries David Copperfield, where she worked alongside a young Daniel Radcliffe before he was cast as Harry Potter.

Maggie Smith's personal life was marked by her long-lasting marriage to playwright Beverley Cross, whom she married in 1975 and stayed with until his death in 1998. Before that, she was married to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons, both of whom followed in her footsteps and became actors themselves. Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens have enjoyed successful careers in film and television, carrying on their mother's legacy in the acting world.

