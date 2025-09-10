'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF

Toronto [Canada], September 10 : Harry Potter star Tom Felton has stepped into Indian entertainment with Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi,' which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including one with his co-star Pratik Gandhi. One picture showed the two hugging each other. Along with the pictures, Felton also expressed his joy about the series getting a "standing ovation" at the prestigious event.

"To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial - the cast & crew that made this happen - what an honour it was to premiere 'Gandhi' at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend - @hansalmehta #gandhi," he wrote.

Earlier, on September 8, AR Rahman, who composed the music for the series, also posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton "a major part" of the Gandhi series. The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his "very wise in history" grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

"Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia," said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Gandhi's years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi's writing and thoughts.

