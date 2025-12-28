Harry Styles surprises fans with new video "Forever, Forever"

Washington, DC [US], December 28 : Harry Styles has surprised fans just before the new year by sharing a new video after a long break.

This is the first time in more than two years that the singer has released any new music content.

On December 27, Harry Styles shared an official video for "Forever, Forever," on YouTube. According to Billboard, the song is an instrumental track that he first played live on the piano during his concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22, 2023. That show was the final concert of his Love On Tour.

The eight-minute video looks back at moments from the tour and the strong bond between Styles and his fans. The video begins with more than two minutes of visuals showing fans waiting outside the RCF Arena before the final show. These scenes focus on the crowd, their excitement, and the shared feeling of being part of something special.

Love On Tour lasted for two years and became one of the biggest tours in recent times. The tour earned around $617 million and sold more than five million tickets across the world, according to Billboard.

At the end of the video, a message appears on the screen that reads, "WE BELONG TOGETHER."

According to Billboard, Harry Styles last released a music video in 2023 for "Satellite," a song from his album Harry's House. The album came out in 2022 and stayed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart for two weeks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor