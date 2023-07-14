Harshdeep Kaur, Mukti Mohan's 'Waah Sajna' song unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 : Singer Harshdeep Kaur has come up with a new soulful track titled 'Waah Sajna'.

The music video features Mukti Mohan. It carries the traditional Sufi vibe with a modern and contemporary touch.

The song also carries a profound message of finding the divinity within oneself rather than in external pursuits.

While the lyrics in Harshdeep’s voice cast a strong impact, Mukti’s charm adds to the music single’s elegance. Waah Sajna has been composed by Gulraj Singh, and its lyrics have been penned by Jagmeet Bal.

Sharing the song's link, Mukti took to Instagram and wrote, "OUT NOW Wah Sajna. So grateful to my melodious Paene @harshdeepkaurmusic for making me a part of this divine canvas of a music video. The love for my Paene and MJ @mankeet_singh ji has always been straight from the heart but @shubh.mukherjee the way you transcended and weaved each sufi thought into each frame is magical. Thank you. Do watch the whole video on YT."

Fans have been going gaga over the song ever since it was released.

"Wowww that's amazing outstanding mind-blowing," a social media user commented.

"This song touched my hearts," another one wrote.

Shubh Mukherjee has directed the music video.

