Harshvardhan eyes final schedule of ‘Deewaniyat', excited to start film with Omung Kumar

Mumbai, June 2 Actor Harshvardhan Rane is all geared up for the final schedule of his film ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, set to commence next week. He also expressed his excitement about starting his new solo film with National Award-winning director Omung Kumar in July.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself posing next to a swimming pool. The actor looks dapper in a white sleeveless shirt paired with black cargo pants and sunglasses.

For the caption he wrote: “Looking forward to the final schedule of “DEEWANIYAT” next week.. … and then excited to start my next solo film with National Award winning director @omungkumar Sir in a month… more details by today evening!”

Talking about ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ the upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama.

Taking to Instagram, the actors shared the poster and captioned it, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat!.”

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Talking about the film by Omung Kumar, it also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. With Omung Kumar known for crafting impactful films and Harshvardhan’s compelling on-screen intensity, this collaboration promises a gripping cinematic experience. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Omung Kumar is joined by producers Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.

Harshvardhan started his career with a small stint on television, in Left Right Left in 2007-2008. He then appeared in successful Telugu films including Naa Ishtam, Avunuboth, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika and Maaya.

After venturing into Hindi films with Sanam Teri Kasam, he was praised for his portrayal of a gangster in Taish 2020 and an adventure lover in Haseen Dillruba 2021.

