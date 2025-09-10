Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Down in Tears While Dubbing for His Upcoming Film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan Rane has built his connection with the audience with intense love stories and now the actor is returning to the genre with his upcoming Diwali release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. The teaser and title track have given a glimpse into the gritty story of the dark side of love that the film promises, and the impact of it seems to have hit even the actor quite hard.

Recently, Harshvardhan shared a video from his dubbing session for the film and in the clip, the actor appeared to be moved by some of the scenes and dialogues that he broke down in tears. The intensity of the story seems to have overpowered the actor as he couldn’t hold back his emotions. As per the teaser, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat promises to show the extremes people can go to for their love, delving into even the darkest corners when that love consumes them. If the reaction of Harshvardhan is something to go by, the film is going to be a gut-wrenching story for the audience to experience on the big screen. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and will arrive in theatres on October 21.