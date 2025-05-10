Harshvardhan Rane declines ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ amid India and Pakistan tensions

Mumbai, May 10 Amid the ongoing escalations between India and Pakistan, actor Harshvardhan Rane, whose film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ received a massive audience response during its re-release in theatres, has now decided to step down from the sequel to the film if the producers go ahead with the same cast.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Saturday, and wrote, “While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated”.

The actor referred to the casting of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the film, and her fans being drawn to the actor’s Instagram after the two nuclear armed nations launched escalations.

Earlier, the actor added a new bike to his collection. He took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he unveiled his dream bike, a custom made Royal Enfield Shotgun 650.

He said in the video, “Hi, my name is Harshvardhan Rane, and we are sitting right in front of my dream which has now taken a shape thanks to Royal Enfield. Like Rome wasn't built in a day and careers don't get made overnight, similarly this beauty has been in the process and it's still a work in progress and I couldn't stop myself from coming and taking a look at how beautiful this is”.

The bike has been cast in aluminium, and resembles a MacBook Air in terms of aesthetics. The bike boasts of a powerful 648 cc air-cooled engine, and a 13.8 liter fuel tank. The bike is a bobber, and a single seater, and has a short rear fender.

The bike is one of the heaviest bikes from the house of Royal Enfield standing at 240 kgs, one kilogram lighter than the heaviest RE bike - Super meteor 650.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor