Harshvardhan Rane gives perfect recipe for ‘living your dream’

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Harshvardhan Rane the mantra for turning aspirations into reality, drawing from his own journey in showbiz.

The actor, who is known for films like Paltan, Taish, Sanam Teri Kasam, Savi and Haseen Dillruba, took to Instagram to pen an inspirational note for his followers.

“Dream your dream for 15 years, take action for 9 years dont listen to anyone for 6 years, then live your dream!” Harshvardhan wrote as the caption.

The actor also shared a video of himself from his camping trip, where he could be seen cooking in his caravan and driving it.

On the acting front, he will be seen in “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” alongside Sonam Bajwa. The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.

Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.

He also has “Silaa” with Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor