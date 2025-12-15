Harshvardhan Rane heads to Gujarat for birthday celebrations with the wildlife

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who delivered the superhit ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ at the box-office, is choosing an unconventional and meaningful way to celebrate his birthday this year.

The actor is heading into the wild, and will ring in his birthday tomorrow amid nature, as he travels to Gujarat for a wildlife safari, opting for serenity over the usual celebrations.

On Monday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and reposted a picture of black bucks. He wrote on the picture, “Heading for my birthday into the wild”.

The actor is celebrating his birthday on December 16. Sources close to the actor revealed that the actor is on his way to Velavadar in Gujarat. The safari holds personal significance for the actor, who has often spoken about finding balance and perspective in nature.

The actor is known for his introspective streak and love for the outdoors, the actor’s choice reflects a growing inclination toward mindful and experience-driven celebrations rather than grand parties. The Gujarat trip is expected to be a quiet, reflective break, allowing him to disconnect and reset amid the natural landscape.

Earlier, the actor was in Nepal, and is soaking in the beauty of wildlife. A few days ago, he took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself trailing through an open field in search of a Tiger in Bardiya, Nepal. In the video, he can be seen along with the locals in search of a tiger through its pug marks.

The actor was also seen with his camera in search of perfect frames. He captured a tiger cub, and attached its pictures towards the end of the video.

The actor also has a passion for wildlife and nature photography. He spends much of his off-screen time travelling through forests, reserves, and remote landscapes with his camera gear. His social media often showcases evocative images of big cats, migratory birds, forest trails, and delicate macro shots, reflecting an eye trained not only in aesthetics but also in patience and environmental respect.

His approach to wildlife photography is rooted in immersion, as he frequently camps in minimal conditions, treks long distances, and waits quietly for hours to capture a fleeting moment. He has spoken about how photography grounds him mentally, offering balance against the pressures of film work.

