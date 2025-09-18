Harshvardhan Rane pitches in on nepotism Vs outsider's debate: 'there's another way to look at this'

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actor Harshvardhan Rane decided to share his two cents on the ongoing nepotism vs outsiders' debate.

Recently, a YouTuber shared a clip explaining how nepo babies are taking over Bollywood, citing examples of Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Giving his own spin to the clip, Harshvardhan pointed out that 7 out of 10 top stars in Bollywood at the moment happen to be outsiders.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor penned on his official Instagram handle, "there is another way to look at this…what i tell myself 3 times in a day is that

7 out of top 10 stars are outsiders!!!

1. SRK

2. Akshay Kumar

3. John Abraham

4. Kartik Aryan

5. Ayushman Khurana

6. Raj Kumar Rao

7….

Big fan of your objective take on the industry @jammypants4."

Agreeing with Harshvardhan, one of the netizens penned in the comment section, "That’s absolutely true but posting such things and talking about them won’t make you look like a hero. You’re better than this we know it. You should focus on yourself and doing great movies, audience knows what’s the best so you don’t worry about that."

Another one wrote, "I truly admire Shushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, RajKumar Rao and of course you....Outsiders have proved their worth in Bollywood each and every single time they got a chance."

The third comment read, "you’ve shown that silence, discipline and dedication can break every wall...Your journey gives strength to countless dreamers who feel unseen...You stand as proof that outsiders can rule with pure talent...Forever proud of the star you already are @harshvardhanrane."

However, a cybercitizen begged to differ.

"I understand sir, but please remember this is not the case. The opportunities for new commers are less with that for the new commers it take 100% more time then the star kids. We are not hating them it's just we want equal opportunities and respect from the community. I hope you understand!" he commented.

