Harshvardhan Rane reacts to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release in theatres amid fan demand

Mumbai, Jan 28 Actor Harshvardhan Rane is experiencing an overwhelming wave of emotions as his film “Sanam Teri Kasam” is set to make a re-entry in theatres.

Harshvardhan, who starred in the movie, expressed his gratitude and surprise at this unexpected turn of events, deeply moved by the love and support from his audience.

Speaking about this fan movement, Rane shared, “The love for Sanam Teri Kasam has never faded, and seeing fans travel from different parts of the country to make this re-release happen is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and witnessing its magic being relived on the big screen once again is an emotion I can’t put into words. Thank you for keeping this love story alive!”

Producer Deepak Mukut added, “From the moment Sanam Teri Kasam released, it found a place in people’s hearts. The fact that fans have pushed for its re-release even after all these years is proof of the impact it had. We are thrilled to bring it back to theatres on 7th February, and I hope audiences, both old and new, experience its timeless romance once again.”

As per reports, fans from across India, including regions like Bihar and Bengal, particularly Kolkata, came together in a heartwarming display of support, rallying for the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. Also starring Mawra Hocane, the 2016-released romantic drama is set to return to theatres on February 7.

Written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, "Sanam Teri Kasam" marked the Hindi film debuts of both Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. The film is a modern rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and is also inspired by the novel "Love Story" by Erich Segal.

"Sanam Teri Kasam" tells the poignant story of Inder (played by Harshvardhan Rane), a hardened ex-convict, and Saru (Mawra Hocane), a traditional librarian. The two characters fall in love and marry, but their happiness is short-lived as a tragic event alters their lives forever.

