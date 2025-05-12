Harshvardhan Rane Responds to Mawra Hocane's PR Strategy Claim Over Sanam Teri Kasam 2 Exit

Pakistani co-star Mawara Hocane remarked India as coward after operation Sindoor. After which Harshawardhan Rane announced that he has decided to step back from the sequel of movie Sanam Teri Kasam if the same cast is repeated. Reacting to this decision Mawra accused Rane of using his exit as a 'PR strategy,' calling it 'shameful and bizarre,' and criticised him for being 'so hungry and desperate' to think about his next film during such times.

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday, Harshawardan gave reply to Mawar and mentioned how he did not attack her dignity as a woman, while she had hate in her speech and made personal remarks against him. He wrote, "That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop its called WEEDING, the farmer doesnt need a PR team for this act, its called common sense. I simply offered to step down from Part 2."

Rane asserted his right to refuse collaboration with those who describe India's actions as "cowardly."Harshvardhan commented on the perceived animosity and personal attacks in her speech, noting he refrained from naming or insulting her, and that he intends to maintain that standard of respectful conduct.

What Mawra Hocane said:

In a lengthy social media post, Mawra criticized someone, presumably Harshvardhan, for a tone-deaf PR stunt during a time of war and national tragedy. She questioned his timing and motivation for seeking attention amidst the conflict and loss of innocent lives caused by an unjustified attack.

She deemed his actions shameful, bizarre, and desperate, suggesting his team might be misguided if using her name after nine years and disrespecting her was the only way to garner headlines.