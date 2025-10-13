Harshvardhan Rane reveals what his goal was since 9 years

Mumbai, Oct 13 Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Deewaniyat”, has talked about the goal he has had since nine years.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage from a recent holiday he took. In the clip, the actor is seen doing pull ups and other workouts on his caravan.

Calling it his goal, Harshvardhan wrote in the caption: “To be disciplined on my holidays was one of goals since last 9 years ! 7 days to go #Deewaniyat in the theatre on #diwali.”

The actor’s next is “Deewaniyat” starring Sonam Bajwa. The film will be released on October 21. Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.

The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg’s debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak

The actor also has Silaa with Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra.

The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.

Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

The actor started his career with a stint on television with Left Right Left . He was then seen in Telugu films including Naa Ishtam, Avunu, Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Anaamika and Maaya.

The actor was then seen in Hindi films such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish and Haseen Dillruba.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor