Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's intense first look from 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : The much-anticipated romantic thriller 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has officially dropped its first poster, offering fans a fiery and emotionally charged preview of the upcoming film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2 this year aligning with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rane and Bajwa, and the poster hints at a tale driven by intensity, passion, and heartbreak.

In the gripping visual, Sonam Bajwa holds a lighter to a rose being presented by Harshvardhan Rane, hinting at the turbulent emotions that underpin the film's narrative.

While Sonam appears emotionally conflicted, Rane is seen shedding blood-red tears.

Accompanying the poster, Harshvardhan wrote, "Watch Mohabbat, Nafrat and Ek Deewaniyat in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra."

Described as a story that explores love, hate, and obsessive devotion, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' was first announced on Valentine's Day 2025 and is expected to deliver a potent mix of emotion and drama.

The announcement comes shortly after the successful re-release of Harshvardhan's cult romantic film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', further fueling anticipation for his next romantic outing.

While 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' gears up for its October release, Sonam Bajwa is also set to appear in 'Housefull 5', a high-profile comedy franchise directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, is set for worldwide release on June 6, 2025.

