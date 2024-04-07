Harshvardhan Rane's last 2 days with long hair: 'Have to chop them for next film'

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is known for his work in 'Sanam Teri Kasam', on Sunday dropped pictures of the last two days of his long hairstyle, revealing that he is about to chop them off for his next film.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared stunning snaps of himself, sporting long hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt, and a tan brown coloured jacket.

Harshvardhan's long hair is flowing as he poses candidly against the picturesque backdrop.

The post is captioned: "Last two days of long hair! Had grown it for #Dange, and #MirandaBrothers, then used it in #F9, and now have to chop them for the next film."

He gave the music of Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi's popular song 'Udein Jab Jab Zulfen Teri' to his post.

Harshvardhan was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's directorial 'Dange'. It also stars Ehan Bhat.

Meanwhile, he also has 'Kun Faya Kun' in the pipeline.

