Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during intense cross-examination

Washington [US], May 4 : Tensions reached a boiling point during Harvey Weinstein's ongoing sexual assault trial in New York City, as former TV production assistant Miriam Haley gave a tearful and emotional testimony, calling the former filmmaker a "f-ing asshole" during cross-examination.

According to Variety, the heated exchange took place on Friday morning, as Weinstein's defence attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, pressed Haley on her decision to accept an invitation to meet the ex-producer at his SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006.

Bonjean's line of questioning centred on Haley's prior encounter with Weinstein, when he had unexpectedly arrived at her East Village home after she declined his invitation to attend Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, a visit she later described as "bizarre."

Haley explained that she felt as though she might have "offended" Weinstein by turning down the fashion week offer, as per Variety.

When Weinstein later invited her to Los Angeles for the premiere of Clerks II, she said she felt obligated to at least "say hi" to him at his apartment. "I felt it would've been weird not to go," she told the court, as quoted by Variety.

Bonjean, attempting to discredit Haley's motives, asked, "You accepted a benefit, right?" referring to the flight and event invitation from Weinstein. Haley responded simply, "An invitation, yeah."

The questioning then turned to the details of what Haley was wearing during the meeting at Weinstein's apartment.

Despite Bonjean's persistent queries, Haley said she could not recall specifics about her outfit. Bonjean pressed further, asking, "Is it possible you were wearing jeans?" Haley replied that she did not remember Weinstein removing her jeans.

However, the situation turned grimly when Bonjean asked, "What do you remember him ripping off?"

Haley's answer was unequivocal: "My tampon," as quoted by Variety.

The courtroom grew tense as Haley's emotional response intensified. When questioned again about the specifics of the assault, Haley maintained that she did not remove her own clothes during the encounter.

Bonjean implied that it was up to the jury to determine the truth of this claim. At that point, Haley broke down in tears, her voice rising in frustration.

"It's my experience!" Haley exclaimed as she turned her gaze toward Weinstein, seated in the courtroom.

"Fing asshole," she said, as quoted by Variety.

Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, faces a first-degree criminal sexual act charge related to the July 2006 incident with Haley.

In addition to this charge, Weinstein is also facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in connection with other alleged incidents. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

