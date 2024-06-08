Harvey Weinstein files appeal against LA rape conviction amidst NYC retrial preparations

Washington [US], June 8 : Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein continues to make headlines as his legal saga unfolds.

Following his conviction of rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles jury in late 2022, Weinstein's legal team has persistently vowed to appeal the decision. Finally, they have filed an appeal that intertwines with the recent overturning of Weinstein's 2020 convictions by a New York jury, according to Deadline.

The recent order by the Empire State Appeals Court, which overturned Weinstein's previous convictions on the grounds of improper testimony, has reignited the legal battle.

As per a report by Deadline, in a 4-3 ruling, the court deemed the trial judge's allowance of certain testimony prejudicial, leading to the vacating of Weinstein's sentence and the order for a new trial in New York.

Now, as the focus shifts back to the West Coast, Weinstein's attorneys have filed an appeal in California's Second Appellate District.

According to Deadline, they argue that Weinstein was denied a fair trial due to the jury's knowledge of his prior conviction in New York, which was not introduced as evidence during the trial. Weinstein's lawyers say this extrinsic information tainted the trial process irreparably.

Meanwhile, Weinstein, currently serving time at Rikers Island, awaits his retrial in New York, scheduled to commence in September.

The Manhattan Assistant District Attorney has hinted at the possibility of new indictments against the former film producer. Amidst these legal proceedings, Weinstein's spokesperson emphasized the defence's perspective, alleging that important evidence was withheld during the Los Angeles trial.

The appeal document, reportedly spanning 163 pages, challenges the verdict of the LA trial, citing misleading information and the exclusion of crucial evidence.

Weinstein's defence team is adamant about securing a new trial, arguing that his right to a fair trial was violated multiple times.

However, as per Deadline, the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, responsible for representing the prosecution, has remained silent on the matter.

