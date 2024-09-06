Harvey Weinstein's UK indecent assault charges dropped due to lack of conviction prospects

Washington [US], September 6 : The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has officially dropped two indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein, citing an "unrealistic prospect of conviction."

The decision comes after the CPS reviewed the evidence and concluded that continuing the case would no longer be viable, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In June 2022, the CPS authorized charges against Weinstein for alleged assaults that took place in 1996.

The alleged victim, now in her mid-50s, had accused Weinstein of indecent behaviour.

However, on Thursday, the CPS announced that the charges would be discontinued, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Frank Ferguson, the head of the CPS' special crime and counterterrorism division, explained, "Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein. The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferguson emphasized the CPS's commitment to prosecuting sexual assault cases when the legal criteria are met, stating, "We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

Harvey Weinstein, once a prominent Hollywood producer, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence following a 2020 rape conviction in New York. However, that conviction was overturned earlier this year.

A new trial date has been tentatively set, with jury selection expected to start on November 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his New York conviction, Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault in Los Angeles in 2022 on three counts related to former Russian model Evgeniya Chernyshova.

He has since filed an appeal against the 16-year prison sentence imposed in that case.

Weinstein's fall from grace has been marked by numerous allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades, with over 100 industry professionals accusing him of rape and other abuses dating back to the 1970s.

The CPS' special crime division, known for handling complex and sensitive cases including serious allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter, and election offences, made the decision to drop the charges, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein had also been stripped of his honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2020, which had been awarded in recognition of his contributions to the British film industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor