Haryanvi Singer Fazilpuria Survives Another Murder Plot; Gurugram Police Nab Five Armed Suspects

Popular Haryanvi singer-rapper Rahul Yadav, better known as Fazilpuria, has once again escaped a major attempt on his life. Gurugram police foiled a murder plot allegedly orchestrated by gangsters Deepak Nandal and Rohit Sirdhania, arresting five shooters who were reportedly tasked with targeting the singer.

According to officials, police received intelligence about the plan and intercepted a suspicious Innova without a number plate in Wazirpur on August 26. When confronted, the suspects opened fire, prompting police to retaliate and injure four of them in the legs before arresting all five. The

accused have been identified as Vinod Pehalwan (Jhajjar), Padam alias Raja (Sonipat), Shubham alias Kala, Gautam alias Gogi, and Ashish alias Ashu. The injured men are currently undergoing treatment under police watch.

This incident comes weeks after Fazilpuria was shot at on July 14, 2025, near Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. During that attack, unknown assailants fired multiple rounds at his car before fleeing, leaving behind damaged vehicles and panic among bystanders. Police have been investigating both cases to determine possible links and motives.