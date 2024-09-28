"Has been very supportive as my contemporary": Nandamuri Balakrishna on his competitive bond with Chiranjeevi at IIFA Utsavam

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Nandamuri Balakrishna recently shared his happiness for Megastar Chiranjeevi, who will receive the IIFA Utsavam Special Honour for 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

In an interview with ANI, Balakrishna talked about their friendly competition over the years. Balakrishna mentioned that Chiranjeevi has always been supportive.

"He has been very supportive as my contemporary. And of course, I'm four or five years senior to him. I've completed 50 years as a hero. So I'm happy for him. We have had a very nice, and still have, a very competitive and sporting competition, inspiring each other," the actor said.

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is taking place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day celebration has kicked off with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

