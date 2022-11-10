Has Malaika Arora announced her engagement with Arjun Kapoor?

Malaika Arora has taken the Internet by storm. The Bollywood diva shared a post declaring she has said 'Yes'! While she did not divulge any details, netizens were quick to assume that she is getting married to her beau Arjun Kapoor.Adding fuel to the fire was the number of congratulations that lined up in the comment section. Shamita Shetty, Pulkit Samrat, Mahhi Vij and Karan Tacker among others reacted to Malaika Arora's Instagram post by commenting 'Congratulations'.

In the photo, Malaika is seen looking away from the camera and the caption reads, "I said Yes!" Leaving things to the mystery is Arjun Kapoor, who has neither reacted to the post nor shared any update about the rumours yet. Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan They were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year. Arbaaz Khan is currently rumoured to be dating model Giorgia Andriani.