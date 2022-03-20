Has Randeep Hooda found love in actress Lin Laishram?

Randeep Hooda has found love again, as per reports in the media the Sultan star is in a relationship with actress Lin Laishram. According to a E-Times report, Randeep and Lin have been close since nearly 8 months. Lin Laishram hails from Imphal and shot to fame after Priyanka Chopra-starrer Mary Kom and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon. She marked her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in a cameo role.

Before venturing into the film industry, Lin was a National-level archer and has been associated with Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group – Motley. She has received her acting education from Stella Adler Studio in New York while she was modelling in the US city. On the work front, Randeep is currently shooting for cop drama Avinash which is based on real life events, is and a dramatic retelling of the life of the titular cop dealing with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The show is being directed by Neeraj Pathak. Randeep will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series CAT. Randeep last month had unveiled his first look from CAT. The upcoming series is being directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. CAT is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy.

