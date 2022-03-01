Has Salman Khan secretly married Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the exact truth

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's marriage has always been a hot topic among his fans. Recently, a picture of Salman Khan went viral in which Salman and Sonakshi could be seen exchanging rings. The picture left thousands of netizens and social media users shocked as they thought that Salman Khan got married secretly. However, it soon emerged that the picture was fake and it was edited just for the sake of making viral and spread rumours. Recent rumours suggested that Sonakshi Sinha was in a relationship with ‘Notebook’ actor Zaheer Iqbal. Clarifying on the same, the actress had told BT, “Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for.

”Meanwhile, Salman recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai and was spotted at the airport. While often the superstar is seen in a good mood but it seems he was super angry at the paparazzi at the airport.Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Salman usually gets out from Gate B at the airport as the walking distance is very less and the celebs can easily reach to their car parked. However this time Khan was asked to leave from Gate A and he had to walk very far to reach his car and this left him extremely angry. He was in no mood to walk as he had a long flight plus he was super tired.”“The airport officials too couldn’t help him much and it was clearly not a good day for Salman Khan. Well, sometimes even the superstar’s days are bad and they too have to take it with a pinch of the salt,” the unnamed source added.



