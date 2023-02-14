Has Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani replaced Shah Rukh and Kajol as Karan Johar's lucky mascot?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are undoubtedly one of B-town's most loved couples. The duo recently tied the knot after a year of courtship. The wedding which was held in Rajasthan was attended by close friends and family which also included filmmaker Karan Johar. Amidst the many guests, Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with the bride and the groom, has attended all the functions including their Mumbai reception. Considering they are also Dharma-house talents, recent reports claim that post marriage, the couple has signed a deal with the production house.

If recent reports are to be believed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions. Although neither the actors nor the producers have spoken about it, rumour has it that the couple will be coming together in films that are in the musical rom-com space. Sidharth and Kiara have, by far, done only one film together, Shershaah, which was based on the life of military hero Vikram Batra.

Karan Johar has been a mentor of sorts for the couple, who have worked with the filmmaker since the early days of their Bollywood career. While Kiara gained fame with the Karan Johar anthology film Lust Stories, Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with the filmmaker’s directorial Student Of The Year. Interestingly, during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Karan also mentioned Kiara as the ‘lucky mascot’ of Dharma.On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is expected to feature in Yodha which is also produced under the banner Dharma Productions. It is expected to be an action entertainer which stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Talking about Kiara, the actress will soon be seen in the multi-lingual Ram Charan starrer RC15.