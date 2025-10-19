"Has so many wonderful places": Venezuela's Amira Moreno wins Miss Teen Universe 2025, shares her admiration for India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 19 : Venezuela's Amira Moreno has been crowned Miss Teen Universe 2025 at the gala event in Jaipur on Saturday. She shared her excitement about winning the title and expressed gratitude to her mom and the people of her country.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I feel so happy to be here and I'm so honoured to have won this very prestigious title. I just want to say thank you to my family, to my manager, my mom, and, of course, all of the people of Venezuela who have supported me unconditionally."

Amira showed her appreciation for India, its culture and people, saying, "I would like to share that India has so many wonderful places, very kind and generous people, and delicious food. So I encourage everyone to come and visit India because I had the greatest time here."

The grand finale featured 22 beautiful finalists representing their nations with pride, as per the press release.

The contestants hailed from Germany, India, Bahamas, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Philippines, Sierra, Spain, Turks and Caicos, Uganda, England, the United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. Outperforming all other competitors, Amira Moreno from Venezuela captured the Miss Teen Universe 2025 crown.

The competition began with the swim shoot round, followed by opening, question-answer, and several other challenging segments. Amira Moreno impressed the judges and audience alike with her grace, confidence, and intelligence throughout all rounds, ultimately winning the title. Chiara Gottschalk from the Philippines was announced as the first runner-up, while Sabrina Fructus from the USA took the second runner-up position, as per the press release.

