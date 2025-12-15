"Haunting and magical": 'Welcome to Derry' creators on Derry's finale fight against Pennywise

Los Angeles [US], December 15 : The chilling tale from the first season of 'It: Welcome to Derry' has finally come to an end, with the town enduring one last massacre at the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

Titled 'Winter Fire', the episode was set in an icy, cold surrounding after the military successfully took down one of the supernatural monster's shelters. It is then that Pennywise starts targeting the rest of the kids.

While Lily, Marge, and Ronnie set off to bring Pennywise's menace to a stop, following the trail of blood he left behind, the adults are also shown hatching their own plans to defeat the monstrous force.

What ensues over the course of the finale episode is a massive showdown that producer-director Andy Muschietti described as "haunting and magical and spectacular," as per Deadline.

Speaking on the same, series creators Muschietti and Barbara emphasised how the climax's liminal environment was not an intentional nod to Stephen King, but an overlap in the universe referring to words like 'The Shining' and 'The Shawshank Redemption', stated Variety.

Notably, the overlapping timelines were evident in the finale's post-credit scenes, which flash-forward to 1988. It also shows Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) briefly before the events of the first film.

The scene also features an elderly version of Madeleine Stowe as Ingrid Kersh.

"Our first pitch to Stephen King was to tell the story backwards. I can't say too much about the logic behind it, because I don't want to spoil it, but it has to do with how Pennywise experiences time in a non-linear way. We sort of hinted at it at the end of the season," Andy Muschietti told Variety.

Amid the heightened anticipation about the finale, it is worth mentioning that Pennywise's story is not over yet.

A prequel to their 2017 and 2018 'It' films, 'Welcome to Derry' is likely to come with a second season, with the events set in 1935 during Pennywise's awakening in the town.

