Have a look at trailer of Hugh Jackman-starrer 'The Death Of Robin Hood'

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : The trailer of Hugh Jackman-starrer Hugh Jackman was unveiled on Tuesday.

Michael Sarnoski has directed the project, as per Variety.

According to the official logline, this darker reimagining of the Robin Hood legend will find the character "grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder." Unlike most previous iterations of the legendary outlaw, Jackman's Robin Hood is "a battleworn loner [who] finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman, who offers him a chance at salvation."

The legend was a lie. THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD starring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, and Bill Skarsgård. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PR4iW6mQLM— A24 (@A24) January 6, 2026

The film also stars Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve," "28 Years Later"), Bill Skarsgard ("Nosferatu," "It"), Noah Jupe ("A Quiet Place," "Honey Boy") and Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus," "Welcome to Chippendales"). The film is written and directed by Sarnoski, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed "Pig" (2021) and "A Quiet Place: Day One" (2024). Production on "The Death of Robin Hood" took place in Northern Ireland.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett serve as producers under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Lyrical's Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers executive produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski and Jackman. "The Death of Robin Hood" is fully financed by Lyrical Media.

