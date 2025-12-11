"Have a vision, that I should do this story": Raghubir Yadav talks about his play 'Maare Gaye Gulfaam', recalls early journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Raghubir Yadav spoke about his new play 'Maare Gaye Gulfaam', reflected on his decades-long artistic journey, sharing memories from his early years in Jabalpur to his interest in theatre, music and cinema.

He shared how theatre shaped his craft and continues to be his "most loved medium."

Yadav recalled leaving Jabalpur at age 15 with no clear plans but with an instinctive connection to music. "I didn't think much before I left. I had a bond with music. I learned music before leaving, and then I got into acting. I saw that acting is the most beautiful profession, one in which you get to learn everything," he told ANI.

Yadav discussed his upcoming stage production, 'Maare Gaye Gulfaam,' based on a story by Phanishwar Nath Renu. He said the play revives the musical and dramatic atmosphere of the 1960s.

"This is my second or third play after returning to the theatre. A long time ago, he(Phanishwar Nath Renu) had written this story when this atmosphere used to be there, this theatre, and this mobile theatre used to be there, going to villages. And, I have done that. So, a long time ago, I had an intention, a vision, that I should do this story. Now, I have got the opportunity. So, the music is of the same era. I have done everything by myself. And, I have maintained the same style. I am enjoying it a lot," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghubir Yadav (@raghubir_y)

The actor said he spent several years on stage in the early part of his career, including lengthy stints with Parsi theatre companies. "Those six years were very beautiful for me. We used to play the gramophone, record at 75 rpm with just two mics, and do big plays with very few resources. Those were beautiful days," he recalled.

The actor urged audiences to experience the performance. "This is a show on the 27th. Come and enjoy the atmosphere of that era, its music, theatre and storytelling," he added.

Yadav said he never believed in competition and focused only on improving his own craft. He credited stalwarts of theatre, particularly legendary director Ebrahim Alkazi, for shaping his artistic discipline. "Alkazi saab taught us what theatre is. Theatre is what makes life beautiful. He taught us to work 22 hours a day. I enjoyed it immensely," he said.

Remembering his training, Yadav said he was assigned stagecraft rather than acting, but ended up performing the most roles. "I learned carpentry, costume, makeup, art direction, spacing, timingeverything. Backstage teaches you a lot," he added.

Describing his philosophy of acting, Yadav said he does not perform to act but to "immerse" himself completely. "I don't know how to act. I want to drown in my characters. Do everything with truth and joy. Acting is meditation," he said.

Yadav shared that despite his rich body of work, he never felt he had achieved 100 per cent of what he aimed for. "I have reached only 60-65 per cent. I'm trying to reach 70 or 80," he said.

Raghubir made his film debut with 'Massey Sahib' in 1985, in which he played the title role.

When asked to choose among cinema, theatre, and OTT, Yadav said theatre remains his first love. "The pleasure of theatre is not found in anything else. You can keep improving every day. Once a film or series is released, you only feel you could have done better," he said.

For aspiring artists, he said, "If you want to enjoy the difficulties, then come into this profession. And, it is a lot of fun. If you want to immerse yourself in it and turn the difficulties into something you enjoy, then come into it. And, don't waste your time. Just keep learning," he said.

'Maare Gaye Gulfaam' will be staged at the St. Andrews Auditorium in Mumbai on December 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor