"Have always been thinking about starting a family": Florence Pugh talks about her love for kids

Washington [US], September 18 : Actor Florence Pugh, who is known for her roles in 'Lady Macbeth', 'The Little Drummer Girl', 'Fighting with My Family', among others, talked about her wish to be a mother and said that she loves kids, reported People.

"Oh, I've always been thinking about starting a family," she said

"I've wanted to have kids since I was a child myself," she continued.

The actor added, "I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family. I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there's a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them."

She shared that for her chatting with kids is easier as compared to adults. "I love the honesty," she explained. "I love how bored they can get. I've never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It's just figuring out when."

Earlier, she opened up on why she decided to shave her head for her new movie 'We Live in Time', however, director John Crowley told her that wigs and other hairpieces were options.

"I just stopped him mid-sentence and I was like, 'John, no one can play a character like this in a movie like this and not do the thing that is needed to be done,' " she shared, adding, "And if you don't want to do it, I believe that you shouldn't be doing a story like this."

Pugh debuted her buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala. "I think there was this weird rumour on the internet saying that I did it to take back my identity," Pugh recalled, reported People.

