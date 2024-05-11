"Have been fortunate to explore different characters": Arjun Kapoor gets candid about his 12-year journey in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 romantic thriller film 'Ishaqzaade' and since then there has been no looking back.

He has been entertaining the audience with his performances in movies like 'Gunday', '2 States', 'Finding Fanny', 'Ki & Ka' to many others.

As the ace actor completed 12 years in Bollywood, he shared his experience of being part of the film industry.

He said, "Over the past 12 years, I've been fortunate to explore so many different characters and genres. Parma Chauhan from 'Ishaqzaade' was very different from who I am personally. He was violent volatile unpredictable and had an attitude where he didn't give a damn for anyone or anything that came his way. For me, it was an amazing and unique experience to start my journey playing this kind of character with these grey shades."

Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. He will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist.

"Now, with 'Singham Again' I'm excited that I'm playing an out-and-out villain. It feels like a continuation of where I began from but still a new phase of my career by playing an antagonist looking forward to seeing how the world reacts to the performance especially since everyone was intrigued by the first look," he added.

Arjun recently took to Instagram Story and dropped a picture from his vanity. He took a mirror selfie and is seen shirtless in the picture.

"Shoot life!! #Singhamagain," he captioned the picture.

Earlier, Arjun revealed how excited he is to play the villain in Rohit Shetty's film, as it gave him the chance to experiment as an actor too.

He stated, "I have always wanted to experiment on screen and give audiences something different to look at. So, playing an arch-enemy of the cops in 'Singham Again' was a thrilling opportunity for me."

Kapoor continued, "As I said, it feels like a full circle in my career when I'm on the sets of 'Singham Again'. I got a lot of love by playing characters that were negative early in my career and I wish to get the same and more with 'Singham Again'."

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

