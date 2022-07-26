Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff parted ways after 6 years?

B-town's secret couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have officially called it quits after 6 years of togetherness. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple have apparently broken up.The source told the publication, "Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is unclear what happened between them, but both of them are single right now." The Baaghi 2 stars, who were often seen hyping each other up on social media, reportedly have always kept mun up about their relationship.

Furthermore, the publication's report cited Tiger's friend as a source who added that the Screw Dheela actor hasn't spoken about the breakup. Shroff's friend told HT, "We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup."The report further claimed that both Disha and Tiger continue to remain friends with each other despite the alleged breakup. The actors are yet to comment on the latest report on them parting ways. Recently, Tiger Shroff announced his film Screw Dheela with Dharma Productions with a 3-minute long action video. Seeing the same, Disha was excited for Tiger and shared the video on her social media handle. She wrote, "Can't wait. Tiger you are (fire emoticons)." Meanwhile, Disha is busy with the promotions for Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.



