“Have experienced women power from up close”: Mahesh Bhatt hails passage of women's reservation Bill in Parliament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday hailed the passage of the landmark women's reservation Bill in the Parliament.

The draft legislation, which has now been sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent before it is formally notified as law.

Bhatt, who attended the poster launch of a new play titled ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ in Mumbai, shared his views on the historic passage of the draft legislation on Wednesday.

“I have experienced women power from up close since childhood. Had it not been for our mothers, we wouldn't be here today. I am very happy that our government has taken this historic step to put our women further on par with men," Bhatt told ANI.

‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ is a stage production based on the life story of Pooja Sharma, a transgender, who is also known as Junior Rekha and is popular for her amazing dancing skills. This tale chronicles Pooja's unseen journey prior to her rise to fame and features three crucial events that significantly altered her life.

Also, at the poster launch, the veteran filmmaker paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, ahead of the 116th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter, on September 28.

Bhagat Singh's nephew Kiran Jeet Singh was the Guest of Honour at the event.

Talking about the play, Bhatt said, “The secret of a good film or play is that they create their space through people. So after the first show, the second show has happened, and now the third show is going to happen in Kolkata. This play has that honesty and fire which is needed in today's era where people suffer from Attention Deficit Disorder. Nowadays, people's attention is often a casualty of their obsession with smartphones. If you work with dedication, it shows in the end result. ‘7:40 Ki Ladies Special’ bears of a classic illustration of the same."

Directed by Viren Basoya, this play has been co-authored by him and Sapna Basoya and produced by Rajiv Mishra.

The play is to be staged on October 28 at the Mukti Auditorium in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor