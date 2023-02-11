‘Have never considered myself to be just an actor!’: Bhumi Pednekar on how she seeks societal impact through her films like Badhaai Do

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi film industry because of her towering performances in every film that she has done so far. Bhumi picks films that can have a positive impact on society like Badhaai Do, which completes one year of its release today. Badhaai Do not only got a lot of appreciation when it released in theatres and on OTT but Bhumi has also swept major awards for her sensitive performance as a lesbian girl in the film.

Bhumi says, through Badhaai Do, she wanted to raise her voice for the LGBTQIA+ community and their rights in India.

She says, “I have never considered myself to be just an actor. I have great regard for the medium of cinema. I think films can have a cultural and societal impact and through most of my films, I have tried to start a conversation about the need to understand causes and issues and maybe look out for a realistic solution to it. Through my films I try to have a conversation with audiences, the people of India, about things that matter.“

Bhumi adds, “Badhaai Do is one such film that incorporates a very special place in my heart. I have been greatly invested in the empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ community. I have family and friends belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and while I've been a part of their journey, at times, I've found myself helpless - I didn't know how to share their pain, love and grief. That's when Badhaai Do happened.”

Bhumi received unanimous acclaim for her brilliant acting in the film. She is one of most woke actors in India today and has constantly shown her intent to stand up for issues that matter for nation building.

She says, “The overwhelming love that I received conveyed to me that a film like this just had to be made! People are more aware towards making India a more inclusive place. Even at the peak of COVID-19, with major theatrical centres shut, with a boatload of restrictions - no night shows, theatres running at only 50% capacity and other curbs, Badhaai Do continued to pull people to the theatres and garner such incredible love from audiences.”

Bhumi adds, “It even trended worldwide when it released on OTT, it got so much love and acclaim from people globally. I am humbled with all the love that I have received through the film and very grateful for many awards that I have been presented with. This means that the audiences are accepting what the film communicated. I think the film would have done so much more box office wise if it had released now, with COVID-19 subsided.”

Bhumi further says, “I’m fortunate to have found a script like Badhaai Do which enabled me to voice for a cause that is close to my heart. Love is Love and I hope Badhaai Do contributed to sensitise people to this reality.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.