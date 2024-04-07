"Have nothing but love, forgiveness for him": Drake Bell after Rider Strong supports his abuser

Washington [US], April 7 : American actor and musician Drake Bell has now no differences with Rider Strong as he has forgiven him for his past support of Bell's abuser Brian Peck, reported People.

Taking to X he shared a post in which he opened up about his conversation with him. Bell wrote, "I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him."

According to People, in Investigation Discovery's new docuseries 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV', Rider was named among actors who supported Peck, 63, in court and wrote letters to a judge on behalf of the former dialogue coach during his 2003 sexual assault trial for his crimes against Bell.

In a press release about 'Quiet on Set', Warner Bros. Discovery said that Peck was "convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender."

After Strong was named as one of Peck's supporters in the docuseries, Bell called out the actor on social media.

"RIDER WAS 24 years old when he wrote the letter and was told by Brian what he did," Bell wrote in a series of since-deleted comments on a post by Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas that criticized Strong and his Boy Meets World costar Will Friedle for their past support of Peck. "He wrote the letter anyway."

On the recent episode of their podcast 'Pod Meets World' with former co-star Danielle Fishel, Strong and Friedle, 47, said Peck groomed them and "turned us against the victim," referring to Bell.

Bell's now-deleted comments stated that, in his perspective at the time, Strong and Friedle only mentioned Peck on the show because they were informed that "letters are going to be made public."

"Everyone thought the letters would be sealed forever and no one would ever see them. This is their publicist telling them how to get ahead of the story," Bell added, reported People.

