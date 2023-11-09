"Have the best dreams": Malaika Arora pens sweet note on her son Arhaan's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned 21 on Thursday.

Marking her son's special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

"My baby boy is 21 today ... n my wish for you is simple ...have the best life imaginable . Live life to the fullest . Laugh, giggle , cry if u must ....play as hard as you work . Be sincere .make time for the people and things you adore .sleep soundly n have the best dreams," she wrote.

"Always have that toothy smile on your face ,and never stop making us all crack up with ur corny humour . And that you always always know you are loved.happy birthday my sweet sweet boy . Mama loves you the mostest [?][?][?][?][?] n mama is so proud of you ," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzahcgRtjqY/?hl=en

She also uploaded an adorable video featuring her moments spent with Arhaan.

Malaika's sister Amrita also showered some "maassi" love on Arhaan.

Taking to Instagram Story, Amrita wrote, "Happy happy birthday our darling @iamarhaankhan! Ur 21 today! How n when n how! Hhahha! Our baby forever," she wrote.

Malaika's son is currently studying abroad.

Earlier in the interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about how she has been maintaining a long-distance relationship with her son."It's a new beginning for him. His journey to the new world has started living all by himself and managing everything on his own. It's also new for me because I have always had him around me all these years and now suddenly not having him around me makes me feel sad. It's heartbreaking but I am super proud of him. He is all ready to take on the world and new responsibilities. He's now a legit grown-up boy and will be a man soon. I have to be prepared for that transition in life," she had said.

Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002.

