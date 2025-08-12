"Have the bestest one yet..": Kareena Kapoor, Saba, Soha share adorable birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : As Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan turned a year older, she was showered with heart-warming wishes from Kareena Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram stories, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to wish Sara on her birthday. She shared a throwback picture with her. Her father, Saif Ali Khan and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, are also seen in the photo.

Kareena, who shares a special bond with the 'Simmba' star, wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday darling @saraalikhan95. Have the bestest one yet..tons of love"

Saif Ali Khan's sister and Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi, also posted a series of pictures of the 'Kedarnath' actor, from childhood to the more recent ones.

Calling her "little poser", Saba wrote, Dear Sara, My little poser turns out a star was born..I've watched the mischief munchkin become a warm loyal kind and talented, hardworking, stunning woman, I proudly call my niece. The Leo in you can frustrate me sometimes but deep down, the overprotective sister , beautiful daughter, also resides a caring friend I've had the privilege to know. And I look at you with wonder , forgetting I'm actually the older -aunt! Love you..Always n forever ..Happiiiiiieeestttt Birthday Sara bia! @saraalikhan95"

Soha Ali Khan has a special birthday wish for Sara. She shared a video featuring 'Atrangi Re' actor along with her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Soha herself.

"Sara bia happy happy birthday!! May you always be so articulate, so elegant, so warm and so happy to chat at 2 am!!! #happybirthday #talktoher.. @saraalikhan95," the 'Dil Maange More' actor wrote in her birthday post.

Sara, the firstborn of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018, and since then, she has featured in movies like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', and 'Coolie No. 1'.Sara also starred in the drama 'Atrangi Re', romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', historical biographical film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', and action drama film 'Sky Force' alongside Akshay Kumar.

The ace star was recently seen in the musical romantic drama film, 'Metro... In Dino'. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, released on July 4, explores four distinct love stories of couples ranging from young to old and middle-aged living in a metro, serving as a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro.

It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

